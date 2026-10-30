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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teased Ahead Of Expected Eicma 2026 Debut

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 teased ahead of expected EICMA 2026 debut

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 30 Oct 2026, 13:10 pm
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  • A fresh teaser offers the first official glimpse of the Himalayan 750, ahead of its expected EICMA debut.

Royal Enfield's latest teaser offers a fresh look at the upcoming Himalayan 750.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
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Royal Enfield has released another teaser of the Himalayan 750, revealing a new paint scheme for its upcoming adventure motorcycle. The video offers glimpses of the bike tackling mountain bends, forest trails and challenging terrain, ending with the message: "No roads. Coming soon." The latest preview adds to expectations that the motorcycle will make its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Italy next week.

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EICMA debut expected

The new video follows an earlier teaser posted on social media, which featured the motorcycle's silhouette against a red backdrop. Coordinates displayed in that clip pointed towards central Milan, fuelling speculation about an unveiling at the upcoming motorcycle show.

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EICMA 2026 will take place in Milan from November 3 to 8. Royal Enfield has yet to announce when the Himalayan 750 will be formally introduced or release its complete specifications. However, the series of teasers and the appearance of near-production test motorcycles suggest that development is at an advanced stage.

New twin-cylinder engine expected

The Himalayan 750 is expected to sit above the Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield's adventure motorcycle range. It is likely to use a newly developed 750 cc parallel-twin engine, drawing on the manufacturer's experience with its existing 650 cc twin-cylinder platform.

Royal Enfield has not disclosed the engine's performance figures. Unofficial reports indicate a possible output of 55-60 bhp. Such an increase over the Himalayan 450's single-cylinder setup would give the larger motorcycle greater scope for highway touring and overtaking, although its final specifications remain unknown.

Suspension, wheels and braking

Test motorcycles spotted previously have provided a clearer picture of the hardware. The front suspension comprises adjustable Showa upside-down forks, while the rear gets a monoshock with a frame-mounted preload adjuster.

The wheel combination appears to comprise a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, departing from the 21-inch front wheel used on smaller Himalayan models. Vredestein Centauro XR dual-purpose radial tyres are visible on test units. Their right-angle metal valve stems could indicate the inclusion of a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Braking duties appear to be handled by twin front discs with ByBre callipers and a single disc at the rear.

Possible ride modes

A separate 'M' button spotted on earlier test bikes could point to multiple riding modes. The button performs different functions across Royal Enfield models, including controlling ABS on the Himalayan 450 and cycling through ride modes on other motorcycles. The larger Himalayan could use the system to modify throttle response and traction control.

The motorcycle retains an upright adventure-tourer design, with a tall windscreen, round headlamp and muscular fuel tank. Uncamouflaged examples photographed during a television commercial shoot in Uttarakhand have also shown different paint schemes and wheel configurations.

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First Published Date: 30 Oct 2026, 13:10 pm IST
TAGS: royal enfield himalayan 750 royal enfield himalayan 750
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