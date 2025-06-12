Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 and Himalayan Electric teased for the first time

Royal Enfield has officially teased the larger Himalayan and Himalayan Electric for the first time. While we have seen the Himalayan Electric previously at the 2023 EICMA as well as the 2024 EICMA, this is the first time that the larger Himalayan makes its debut. Royal Enfield took both motorcycles to Khardungla Pass in Ladakh, which has an altitude of 18,380 feet.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

The test mules of the new Himalayan have been spotted quite a few times on global as well as Indian roads. The prototype of the Himalayan looks close to production. The body panels were still covered with a black sheet so the overall design of the motorcycle is not visible.

The Himalayan 750 gets a new upswept exhaust and a split seat setup.

Up-front, there is a normal mudguard, the same LED headlamp that we have seen on other Royal Enfield bikes and there is also a windshield to protect the rider from the windblast. It will continue to come with a guard around the fuel tank, which can also be used to mount things.

There are upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. As of now, it is not known whether there will be adjustability on offer or not. There are split seats, and the rear tail lamp is taken from the Himalayan 450. It uses spoked wheels, but they are not tubeless units, unlike the Himalayan. However, there is a possibility that at the time of launch, there will be tubeless spoke rims on offer. We expect that there would be alloy wheels on offer as well. Speaking of rims, there is a 19-inch unit in the front, which means that it is not an all-out off-roader. Instead, it is meant for touring.

The larger Himalayan could use a larger 750 cc engine that is based on the current 650 cc unit.

It is expected that Royal Enfield will bump up to the cubic capacity from 650 cc to 750 cc. So, the power output is expected to be around 55 bhp. The side casing is different and so is the radiator. The manufacturer has made an all-new exhaust system that is side-mounted and upswept. This is not the unit that the brand uses on the Interceptor Bear 650.

Also Read : Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle ‘Flying Flea C6’ launch timeline unveiled

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric is inching towards production. It might be showcased at EICMA later this year.

This is not the first time we have seen the all-electric version of the Himalayan. The brand has showcased it to the world twice before this. The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Testbed showcased a body crafted from eco-friendly flax fiber composites, a custom-developed battery pack, gold-colored upside-down front forks, and SM Pro Platinum spoked wheels fitted with Continental block-pattern tyres. While the concept primarily emphasized design innovation and sustainable materials, the recently sighted prototypes suggest the bike is edging closer to production.

Unlike the brand’s conventional cradle-type chassis, these Ladakh-based test models sport an aluminium frame setup, including the main frame, subframe, and swingarm—similar to the concept bike but appearing more refined for mass production. Significant alterations seem to have been made to the frame, and the battery unit has evolved from what was seen in the original concept. Its enclosure may be crafted from magnesium, similar to what was used in the lightweight Royal Enfield Flying Flea.

The Himalayan Electric could share its components with the Flying Flea.

One notable change is the removal of the iconic beak-like front mudguard seen on earlier Himalayan models, now replaced by a tall windscreen. The motorcycle features a single-piece seat that flows seamlessly into a mock fuel tank, which likely conceals secondary electrical or mechanical components. The lighting system is now fully LED, featuring a projector-style headlight, integrated turn indicators, and a rear light cluster that resembles the one found on the Himalayan 450.

The brace structures near the tank area now appear to be more polished and robust, while the one-piece seat design stretches from the tank region to the tail end. Additionally, the support framework for the rider footpegs has been redesigned. Even the navigation tower housing the instrument display has been updated in this second-generation prototype. For stopping power, the setup includes twin petal disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: