The Indian motorcycle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for bigger engine-powered and high-performing models. Adventure motorcycles are one segment that has been witnessing a spike in demand. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in this space.

If you have been planning to buy an adventure motorcycle and both the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes as a plush, long-distance tourer with a well-tuned stock suspension, while the KTM 390 Adventure offers sharper performance, lighter weight, and advanced electronics.

If you have been planning to buy an adventure motorcycle and both the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison

To calculate the monthly EMI of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of the Himalayan 450. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced between ₹308,029 and ₹339,564 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹287,802 (ex-showroom).

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Kaza Brown ₹ 308,029 9.5% 24 months ₹ 14,143 Mana Black ₹ 339,564 ₹ 15,591 KTM 390 Adventure Std ₹ 287,802 ₹ 13,214

According to the calculation, the Himalayan 450 commands a monthly EMI between ₹14,143 and ₹15,591, depending on the variants. The KTM 390 Adventure, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI of ₹13,214.

However, it is to be noted that the monthly EMI varies depending on various factors, which include the amount of loan taken, the interest rate, the repayment tenure, down payment, etc.

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