Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 teased by Sid Lal

Royal Enfield is working on expanding its line-up and currently, the most awaited model is the new Himalayan 450 which has been spotted while testing on our Indian roads. Now, the CEO of Royal Enfield, Siddhartha Lal has teased the Himalayan 450 through his Instagram page with a short video. In the video, it can be seen that a Himalayan 450 is going through a river crossing.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can be seen using a new LED headlamp and there is a windscreen to protect the rider from the wind blast. There are new turn indicators also which have a slim design and are expected to use LED elements instead of halogens. Not much of the motorcycle is visible because of the water so not much is revealed through the video.

Before this, a spy shot from the United Kingdom was leaked that revealed quite a bit of info. The motorcycle will still retain some of the design elements from the Himalayan 411. So, there is an exoskeleton around the front half of the fuel tank. This should help in protecting the fuel tank in case of a fall. Moreover, Royal Enfield might also offer provision for mounting jerry cans on this exoskeleton just like they do on the current Himalayan 411.

The instrument cluster is new and there will be an optional Tripper Navigation system. There are split seats which are expected to be supportive considering Himalayan 411 has one of the best seats in the segment. The motorcycle has a proper adventure tourer stance with a 21-inch wheel in the front and a 17/18-inch wheel at the rear. Both of them are spoked units. There is a disc in the front as well as at the rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard and the manufacturer will also offer switchable ABS.

What is new is the engine and the suspension setup of the motorcycle. Up-front, there are new up-side down forks and at the rear, there is still a mono-shock. Then there is the engine which is expected to have a capacity of 450 cc and what is surprising is that it will be a liquid-cooled unit. This is the first time that Royal Enfield will be using developing a liquid-cooled engine. It is expected that the engine would be able to develop around 45 hp of power. However, Royal Enfield will detune it to around 40 hp for a better low-end and mid-range grunt because that is what is required while off-roading and touring. The transmission will be a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

