Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price

Royal Enfield announced the prices of the Himalayan in November at Motoverse 2023. The prices were introductory so they were applicable till 31st December only. Now, Royal Enfield has revealed the new prices for the Himalayan 450. The Kaza Brown colour scheme has received a price hike of ₹16,000 while the Slate Blue and Red's prices are increased by ₹15,000. The Hanle Black and Kamet White received a price hike of ₹14,000.