Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 02 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has received a price hike of up to 16,000.
The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield announced the prices of the Himalayan in November at Motoverse 2023. The prices were introductory so they were applicable till 31st December only. Now, Royal Enfield has revealed the new prices for the Himalayan 450. The Kaza Brown colour scheme has received a price hike of 16,000 while the Slate Blue and Red's prices are increased by 15,000. The Hanle Black and Kamet White received a price hike of 14,000.

The new prices are 2.85 lakh for Kaza Brown, 2.89 lakh for Slate Blue and Red and 2.93 lakh for the Kamet White while the Hanle Black now costs 2.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will continue to compete against the BMW G310GS, KTM 390 Adventure and the upcoming Hero XPulse 400.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST
