Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 pre-bookings open in USA

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jul 2024, 09:59 AM
  • Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the US-spec Himalayan 450.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.

After the success of the Himalayan 450 in the Indian market, the brand has opened pre-bookings for the adventure tourer in the USA. The Chennai-based manufacturer will soon be starting deliveries of the Himalayan in the USA. It seems like Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the Himalayan 450 for the US market.

The brand will sell the Himalayan 450 in four colour options - Kaza Brown, Hanle Black and Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue. The Kaza Brown and Hanle Black cost $5,799 and $5,999 respectively. On the other hand, the Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue are priced at $5,899.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2024, 09:59 AM IST
