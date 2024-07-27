Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 pre-bookings open in USA

After the success of the Himalayan 450 in the Indian market, the brand has opened pre-bookings for the adventure tourer in the USA. The Chennai-based manufacturer will soon be starting deliveries of the Himalayan in the USA. It seems like Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the Himalayan 450 for the US market.

The brand will sell the Himalayan 450 in four colour options - Kaza Brown, Hanle Black and Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue. The Kaza Brown and Hanle Black cost $5,799 and $5,999 respectively. On the other hand, the Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue are priced at $5,899.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Specs

The 452 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled, a first for the manufacturer that can churn out 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Royal Enfield calls the new engine the Sherpa 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Hardware

The bike is underpinned by a twin-spar frame that is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that can be switched off on the rear wheel.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

The latest Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes equipped with a range of innovative features, such as the all-digital instrument cluster developed in-house by the company. This console offers turn-by-turn navigation through Google Maps, a first in its class. Additionally, the bike will provide Ride-by-Wire technology with two distinct riding modes - Eco and Performance, as well as switchable dual-channel ABS. The Himalayan 450 is also outfitted with advanced all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS notifications, a new joystick, adjustable seat height, and a variety of accessories.

