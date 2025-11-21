Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition launched at 3.37 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield has introduced the Himalayan Mana Black Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹3,37,000 (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition has been unveiled at Motoverse 2025 shortly after its global showcase at EICMA. The new edition expands the Himalayan lineup with a more focused, factory-equipped package designed for riders who frequent demanding terrain.
The edition takes its name from Mana Pass, a remote, high-altitude route situated at 18,478 ft (5,632 m). Known for extreme weather and challenging gradients, the pass serves as the conceptual anchor for the motorcycle’s design theme. Royal Enfield has applied an all-black palette with matte elements to reflect the ruggedness and minimalism associated with the terrain.
A key highlight of the Mana Black Edition is its curated set of accessories included as standard. The motorcycle comes equipped with:
This setup allows buyers to get a trail-ready Himalayan directly from the showroom.
The motorcycle continues to use the Sherpa 450 engine from the latest-generation Himalayan. The unit aims to balance low-end torque, refinement and adaptability, making the motorcycle suitable for both high-altitude touring and daily use.
Bookings for the Himalayan Mana Black Edition are now open at Royal Enfield stores, through the brand’s mobile app, and on its website. Test rides can be scheduled via any authorised dealership.
