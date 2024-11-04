Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 challenger Hero XPulse 400 preparing for EICMA debut

Hero MotoCorp is working on a range of two-wheelers including electric vehicles, which will break cover at the upcoming EICMA 2024. One of them is the Hero XPulse 400 , which is an upcoming adventure motorcycle, which is currently being tested. This adventure bike will be unveiled at the EICMA 2024 along with the Hero XPulse 210 .

Hero MotoCorp has been aiming to grab a significant market share in the Indian premium motorcycle market. The company holds the lion's share in the mass-market commuter segment. Now, with a range of products, the company is aiming to grab a chunk of the premium space as well. Upon launch, this motorcycle will challenge the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Yezdi Adventure.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Hero XPulse 400 and key things expected from the adventure bike.

Hero XPulse 400: Design

The Hero XPulse 400 will come carrying the signature adventure motorcycle design. It will have a raised fender, wide handlebars and a tall profile. The motorcycle will come with an overall big-bike look owing to large fuel tank extensions and fat tail section. The spyshots suggest that this bike will also come with a raised exhaust muzzle, similar to what we have already seen on the outgoing Hero XPulse 200 4V.

Hero XPulse 400: Features and hardware

The Hero XPulse 400 is expected to feature a fully-digital instrument cluster, that will offer smartphone connectivity. It could offer call and SMS alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation among other things. It could come with switchable ABS at the rear, allowing the riders to turn off ABS at the rear wheel, which will eventually allow the rider to perform controlled slides.

The adventure bike will come with large multispoke wheels, likely a 21-inch unit at the front and a 17-inch one at the rear wrapped with dual-purpose tyres.

Hero XPulse 400: Powertrain

The upcoming Hero XPulse 400 adventure bike is expected to come powered by the same 440 cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that works in the Hero Mavrick 440. However, the engine is likely to receive a few changes considering the nature of the motorcycle.

On the Hero Mavrick 440, this engine churns out 26 bhp peak power and 37 Nm of maximum torque. The long-stroke nature of this engine offers a lot of torque at the lower end of the rev range. The XPulse 400 is likely to come with a larger rear sprocket, which will increase its bottom-end grunt, making the bike a lot more off-road friendly.

