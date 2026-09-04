Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched In India At 2.29 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan 440 in India, bringing back the familiar Himalayan 411 formula with a larger 440cc engine and a simpler mechanical package. The new motorcycle slots below the more sophisticated Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield's adventure bike line-up and is aimed at riders looking for a straightforward ADV with a more accessible ownership proposition.

The Himalayan 440 is priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings opening on September 4, 2026, through Royal Enfield dealerships across India and the company’s website. The Himalayan 440 is closely related to the Scram 440 under the skin. However, Royal Enfield has made key changes to the wheels and suspension to give it a more adventure-focused character. The motorcycle also gets a new instrument cluster with a separate Tripper navigation pod.

Himalayan 440 gets the Scram 440's 443cc engine

At the heart of the Himalayan 440 is the same LS440 engine used by the Scram 440. The 443cc, single-cylinder motor produces 25.4hp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm at 4,000rpm. This represents a modest improvement over the Himalayan 411's 24.5hp and 32Nm.

The increase in displacement comes primarily from a larger bore, while the Himalayan 440 retains the fundamentally simple character of the LS platform. This is an important part of its positioning, as Royal Enfield appears to be targeting buyers who want the Himalayan name and capabilities without moving up to the more complex Himalayan 450.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, as seen on the Scram 440.

Himalayan 440 gets 21-inch front wheel

The biggest mechanical difference between the Scram 440 and Himalayan 440 is the running gear.

While the Scram 440 uses a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, the Himalayan 440 gets a larger 21-inch front wheel, staying true to the ADV formula established by the Himalayan 411. The motorcycle will come with wire-spoke wheels and tubed tyres.

The suspension setup has also been altered to suit its adventure-oriented role, with longer travel expected compared with the Scram 440. The changes should give the Himalayan 440 better ability over broken roads and light trails, while the 21-inch front wheel should make it more capable on loose surfaces.

New instrument cluster with Tripper navigation

Another major change is at the rider's cockpit.

Instead of the distinctive four-pod instrument console used by the Himalayan 411, the new Himalayan 440 gets a simpler twin-pod setup. One of these houses the main instrumentation, while the motorcycle also gets a Tripper navigation pod offering Google Maps-powered turn-by-turn navigation.

The Himalayan 440 also gets switchgear shared with the Scram 440.

Himalayan 411-inspired design

Despite sharing its underlying mechanical package with the Scram 440, the Himalayan 440 remains visually much closer to the Himalayan 411.

The motorcycle retains the familiar ADV proportions, tall stance and overall silhouette of the older Himalayan. This is likely to appeal to riders who preferred the uncomplicated design of the 411 over the more contemporary appearance of the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield is effectively using the Himalayan 440 to revive the original Himalayan's formula, but with more displacement and updated equipment.

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