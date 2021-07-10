Royal Enfield hikes prices of Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 again for 2021

Royal Enfield has announced a price hike on its flagship models - the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. The middleweight retro-classic models from the Chennai-based two-wheeler company have received a price hike in the range of ₹6,051 to ₹6,808 on the ex-showroom pricing.

This is not the first price increment on these Royal Enfield bikes, as previously their prices jumped up in April 2021. Apart from the new price change, there are no other updates on any of the models.

Find below the latest prices (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) of both the models:

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650:

Canyon Red, Ventura Blue, Orange Crush: ₹2,81,518

Downtown Drag, Sunset Strip, Baker Express: ₹2,89,806

Mark 2 Chrome: ₹3,03,619

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650:

Rocker Red, British Racing Queen: ₹2,98,079

Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe: ₹3,06,368

Mr. Clean: ₹3,20,176

In March 2021, Royal Enfield has updated the models with new paint schemes. The new paint schemes refreshed the styling on the Royal Enfield's flagship models. Even after the timely price corrections, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins continue to remain the most affordable middleweight motorcycles in the country. Apart from this, Royal Enfield has also announced a price hike on its Classic 350 motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the two-wheeler maker is also planning to utilise the same 650 cc platform for other future models, including a bigger 650 cc Himlayan, but nothing is officially confirmed at the moment.