Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the latest entrant in the fiercely competitive 400cc motorcycle segment. Positioned as a more urban-friendly alternative to its adventure-oriented sibling, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450 boasts a retro-styled design paired with modern mechanicals. Powered by a liquid-cooled engine, this roadster aims to offer a dynamic riding experience.

Available in three variants – Analogue, Dash, and Flash – and a range of colours, the Guerrilla 450 is priced competitively at ₹2.39 lakh to ₹2.54 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained

If you're seeking a blend of roadster and adventure touring capabilities, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 might pique your interest. With its neo-retro aesthetic and rugged build, it offers a distinct character. Based on the KTM 390 Duke platform, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes with a price tag of ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it at a premium over the Guerrilla 450. To help you decide between these two compelling options, we'll delve deeper into their features and specifications.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Dimensions

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a larger motorcycle than the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. It tips the scales at 185kg, compared to the Svartpilen's 171.2kg. The Guerrilla 450 also has a longer wheelbase of 1,440mm, while the Svartpilen 401 measures 1,368mm.

When it comes to rider ergonomics, the Guerrilla 450's lower seat height of 780mm could be more comfortable for shorter riders. In contrast, the Svartpilen 401's seat height is 820mm. However, the Svartpilen 401 offers more ground clearance at 177mm.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Design

Both the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 embrace a neo-retro aesthetic with a modern twist. The Guerrilla 450 takes a classic approach with a round headlamp, teardrop tank, and minimalist tail, offering a clean and timeless look. It comes in a variety of colours including Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip, Yellow Ribbon, and Brava Blue.

In contrast, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 adopts a more aggressive neo-retro style, featuring bold fuel tank extensions and sharp bodywork. Its design elements include a round LED headlamp and a flat tail section. The motorcycle is available in a striking black and grey colour scheme.

Also watch: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Engine

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This setup produces 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm of torque.

In contrast, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 utilises a smaller 399cc single-cylinder engine, also paired with a six-speed gearbox. Interestingly, despite its smaller displacement, the Svartpilen 401 generates more power at 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Specs

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 employ different chassis designs, with the former using a steel tubular twin-spar frame and the latter opting for a steel trellis frame. While both bikes feature telescopic front forks, the Svartpilen 401's unit is considered more advanced. At the rear, a monoshock setup is standard on both, but the Svartpilen 401 offers adjustability for preload and rebound damping.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends for both motorcycles. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a larger 270mm rear disc compared to the Svartpilen 401's 240mm disc. However, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 boasts a larger 320mm front disc with a radial calliper, while the Guerrilla 450 makes do with a 310mm disc and an axial calliper. Both bikes come equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison

In terms of wheels and tyres, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless CEAT tyres measuring 120/70 at the front and 160/60 at the rear. Meanwhile, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 rides on 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres, which are of the tube type.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Features

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 offers two instrument cluster options. Lower variants feature a digi-analogue display with the Tripper navigation pod, while higher-spec models get a more advanced TFT console with turn-by-turn navigation, SMS and call alerts. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 also features a TFT display, inherited from the KTM 390 Duke.

In terms of rider aids, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with riding modes – Performance and Eco – while the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 offers a more comprehensive package including traction control, ABS, and a bidirectional quickshifter.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Price

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in three trims: Analog, Dash, and Flash, with prices ranging from ₹2.39 lakh to ₹2.54 lakh. While the base Analog variant comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and Tripper Navigation, the higher-spec models boast a more advanced four-inch TFT console offering Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps integration.

In contrast, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant priced at ₹2.92 lakh. This premium commands a more powerful engine, advanced features, and a fully adjustable suspension system tailored to individual rider preferences.

First Published Date: