Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 showcased in new colour, launch in January 2025

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched only this year and the bike is already set to get a new colour option soon. Royal Enfield showcased the new 'Bix Bronze' colour option at the recently concluded Motoverse 2024. The new bronze colour scheme will be available on the top variants of the retro roadster and is confirmed to go on sale in January 2025.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: New Colour

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is currently available in four colours - Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Gold Dip, Playa Black, and Smoke - and the new Bix Bronze will be the fifth colour scheme available on the bike. Apart from the new paint scheme, the Guerrilla will get the TFT digital instrument console on the mid Dash variant as well. The same was previously available only on the top Flash trim with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. The base Analogue variant will continue to be available with the analogue instrument cluster sporting a digital readout.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Specifications

The Guerrilla 450 is powered by the 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine that makes 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

There are no other changes to the Guerrilla 450. Power comes from the same 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine tuned for 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-peed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends while the suspension duties are handled by Showa telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The Guerrilla 450 is based on the revised Himalayan 450 platform but gets a slightly smaller fuel tank at 11 litres and a lighter kerb weight of 185 kg.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Prices & Rivals

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is currently priced from ₹2.39 lakh, going up to ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new colour option to be available in a similar price band. The Guerrilla 450 takes on rivals like the Hero Mavrick 440, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Jawa 42 FJ 350, and more.

