Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 name trademarked. New 450 cc motorcycle coming soon?

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch a new version of the Himalayan in November. It is expected to be called Himalayan 450. Now, Royal Enfield has filed a trademark for the Guerrilla 450 moniker. As of now, it is not confirmed on which motorcycle will this name be used. However, as the name suggests, it will be a 450 cc motorcycle.

A leaked document suggested that Royal Enfield will be launching five 450 cc motorcycles. We already know that the first motorcycle to come on the new platform is the Himalayan 450. There have been spy shots of a motorcycle with a roadster body style with a 450 cc engine. It is expected that this motorcycle will launch after the Himalayan 450. So, there is a possibility that Royal Enfield uses the Guerrilla 450 moniker for the roadster.

Apart from these two motorcycles, Royal Enfield will also launch a more hardcore version of the Himalayan 450 which will be Royal Enfield’s Dakar Rally challenger. There will be a scrambler version of the roadster on offer as well. It will be made for hard-core off-road enthusiasts who want to tackle the dirt. The last motorcycle to come on this platform will be a cafe racer. It makes sense for Royal Enfield to launch the cafe racer at last because it will have a very niche audience just like the Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield is working on five new 450-cc motorcycles.

The 450 cc engine that Royal Enfield has developed is the manufacturer's first liquid-cooled mill. The power output is expected to be more than 40 bhp and the torque output could be around 40 Nm. It is important to know that Royal Enfield will probably retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the motorcycle. The manufacturer is already selling the J-series 350 cc engine in three states of tune with the Hunter, the Classic and the Meteor.

