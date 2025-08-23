Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets new 'Shadow Ash' colour option at 2.49 lakh

Royal Enfield unveiled a new colourway of the Guerrilla 450 motorcycle at the GRRR Nights X Underground event in Pune, organised in collaboration with Tapaswi Racing. The new paint scheme, called Shadow Ash, is available for the Dash variant and is priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). It features an olive-green fuel tank with blacked-out detailing and comes equipped with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash console.

What are the specifications of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

The Guerrilla 450 is powered by the Sherpa 450 engine, which is also utilised in the Himalayan 450. This engine has a displacement of 452 cc and features a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled design, generating 39.52 bhp at 8,000 rpm and delivering a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission that includes a slip-and-assist clutch. Nevertheless, Royal Enfield has implemented a distinct engine mapping for the Guerrilla 450.

The engine loves chasing the redline and pushes you to ride harder. There are a few vibrations, but they all just add to the character of the motorcycle. The gearbox is also quite smooth, with the clutch also being quite light.

The new colour is only offered on the Dash variant of the motorbike.

What are the features of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 features the same fully digital instrument cluster as the Himalayan 450, which includes compatibility with Google Maps. In contrast, the lower variant is equipped with an analogue instrument cluster that has a digital display and a Tripper pod, similar to those found on the Shotgun 650, Super Meteor 650, and other models. Additionally, it includes a USB port for charging mobile devices and hazard lights. Royal Enfield provides two riding modes, ride-by-wire technology, and LED lighting.

What is the hardware on offer with the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield employs a tubular frame with the engine functioning as a stressed member. The front is supported by 43 mm telescopic forks, while the rear features a monoshock. The front offers 140 mm of travel, and the rear provides 150 mm of travel. Braking is managed by a 310 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, which are fitted with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres.

GRRR Nights X Underground event highlights

The unveiling was part of a larger event show that combined drag races, drift shows, and music performances. Over 3,000 people attended the evening, which also included riding clinics and tryouts for enthusiasts. Stunt rider Akildas T.D. attempted to surpass his own record for the most drift circles in 43.48 seconds on the Guerrilla 450.

Performances by DJs Kratex, Frankie, and Talam, along with rap and dance showcases from Street Force Crew, added to the atmosphere. Stunt artists such as Padma Prashanth, Sanam Sekhon, Jeet Tapaswi, and Anish Shetty also took part in demonstrations.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: