Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets a new colour option, priced at 2.49 lakh

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been updated with a new colour option called Peix Bronze for the 2025 model year. The new Guerrilla 450 Peix Bronze shade is available on the mid-spec Dash variant and is priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new colour scheme was first showcased at the Royal Enfield Motoverse festival in Goa last year and more recently at the inaugural Generation Speed motoring festival.

The Guerrilla 450 in the new Peix Bronze shade is available on the mid-spec Dash variant, while the Silver Smoke colour scheme now extends to the Dash

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 New Colour

Moreover, Royal Enfield is now offering the Silver Smoke paint scheme to the mid-spec Dash variant. The colour was previously offered only on the base Analogue variant. Royal Enfield says the Silver Smoke shade has been added to the mid variant owing to popular demand. Bookings for the new colour options have commenced across the brand’s dealerships while test rides and deliveries will begin from March 10, 2025, onwards.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by the 452 cc single-cylinder motor with 39 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash variant has a round TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The base Analogue variant has a semi-analogue digital console borrowed from the Super Meteor 650. The top-spec Flash variant offers bolder dual-tone colour options and a TFT display. The Guerrilla 450 Flash commands a price tag of ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications

Powering the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a 452 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa engine from the new Himalayan. The motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Guerrilla 450 is a modern retro roadster and gets different gear ratios over the Himalayan. Other cycle parts include 43 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 310 mm ventilated discs at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

The new RE Guerrilla 450 takes on offerings like the Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, Honda CB300R, Bajaj Dominar 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and more.

