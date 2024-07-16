Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 all set for launch tomorrow. Check what’s expected

Royal Enfield is revving up for a series of new motorcycle launches in India, kicking things off with the Guerrilla 450. This modern classic roadster takes inspiration from the Sherpa 450 platform, which also forms the base for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Royal Enfield will unveil more details about the Guerrilla 450 at its official launch on July 17th, 2024.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will aim to be a more affordable alternative to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. By streamlining features, using different cycle parts, and opting for road-biased tyres, Royal Enfield is expected to position the Royal EnfieldGuerrilla 450 significantly lower in price.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted again ahead of launch. Reveals new details

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's expected price tag of around ₹2.3 lakh, ex-showroom positions it competitively against established models like the Honda CB300R, Hero Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Bajaj Dominar and Pulsar NS400Z, KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400.

What we know so far?

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 stays true to its modern classic roots just like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. A round LED headlight, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, minimal bodywork and a tall tail section is expected.

Leaked footage of the upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 hints at two potential variants. The first one grabs attention with a bold red and gold color scheme that extends to the fenders and tail section. This flashier look might signify a higher-end model, possibly boasting additional features. It also sports a round TFT instrument cluster similar to the Himalayan 450, suggesting a more advanced information display.

The second variant prioritizes practicality with a simpler silver and blue color scheme. It utilises a semi-digital instrument cluster that provides essential information, similar to the setup found on the Super Meteor 650. Additionally, a Tripper navigation module is included for basic route guidance. This combination suggests it might be a more affordable option within the Guerrilla 450 lineup.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 650 spotted alongside Guerrilla 450. Reveals new details

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts a modern take on a classic design. Telescopic front forks, 17-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tires, and a single-piece seat provide a comfortable and responsive ride. The motorcycle is also likely to be lighter than its Himalayan cousin, enhancing agility.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets its power from the recently developed Sherpa 450 engine. This liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit has a displacement of 452cc and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. A slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle are also included, offering riders smoother gear changes and easier throttle control.

Based on the Himalayan 450 platform, the Guerrilla 450 features some modifications to better suit city riding. The Guerrilla 450 incorporates RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters. This type of fork is likely chosen to improve suspension travel, potentially making it better suited for handling uneven city roads.

First Published Date: