Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has finally entered the Indian market and as expected the manufacturer has also launched several accessories for it. For Royal Enfield motorcycles, accessories are a vital part. The Guerrilla 450 gets 15 official genuine motorcycle accessories. There are accessories for touring, cosmetic upgrades and protection as well.

First up, there is a sumpguard in black and silver, priced at ₹3,450. There is a compact engine guard that costs ₹3,750 whereas the large one is priced at ₹4,750. A black headlight grille that protects the headlamp is priced at ₹1,950. There is also a radiator guard that costs ₹1,950 and it is finished in silver. Customers can also get a water-resistant bike cover in Navy or Black colour for ₹1,100

For touring, there is a tinted flyscreen to somewhat protect from windblast. It costs ₹2,650. There is a black bench seat and an urban seat, both are priced at ₹4,950.

Cosmetic accessories include a black painted instrument cowl for ₹2,750. There is a black or silver oil filler cap of ₹1,050. There are also bar-end mirrors which require mounts which cost ₹650. As of now, the price of the bar-end mirrors is not out but for other models, it is priced at ₹6,450. In the future, there could also be touring mirrors on offer which cost ₹6,850.

