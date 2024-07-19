Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has finally entered the Indian market and as expected the manufacturer has also launched several accessories for it. For Royal Enfield motorcycles, accessories are a vital part. The Guerrilla 450 gets 15 official genuine motorcycle accessories. There are accessories for touring, cosmetic upgrades and protection as well.
First up, there is a sumpguard in black and silver, priced at ₹3,450. There is a compact engine guard that costs ₹3,750 whereas the large one is priced at ₹4,750. A black headlight grille that protects the headlamp is priced at ₹1,950. There is also a radiator guard that costs ₹1,950 and it is finished in silver. Customers can also get a water-resistant bike cover in Navy or Black colour for ₹1,100
For touring, there is a tinted flyscreen to somewhat protect from windblast. It costs ₹2,650. There is a black bench seat and an urban seat, both are priced at ₹4,950.
Cosmetic accessories include a black painted instrument cowl for ₹2,750. There is a black or silver oil filler cap of ₹1,050. There are also bar-end mirrors which require mounts which cost ₹650. As of now, the price of the bar-end mirrors is not out but for other models, it is priced at ₹6,450. In the future, there could also be touring mirrors on offer which cost ₹6,850.