HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories Revealed. Check What Is On Offer

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 uses the same engine as the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has finally entered the Indian market and as expected the manufacturer has also launched several accessories for it. For Royal Enfield motorcycles, accessories are a vital part. The Guerrilla 450 gets 15 official genuine motorcycle accessories. There are accessories for touring, cosmetic upgrades and protection as well.

First up, there is a sumpguard in black and silver, priced at 3,450. There is a compact engine guard that costs 3,750 whereas the large one is priced at 4,750. A black headlight grille that protects the headlamp is priced at 1,950. There is also a radiator guard that costs 1,950 and it is finished in silver. Customers can also get a water-resistant bike cover in Navy or Black colour for 1,100

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon29.5 kmpl
₹ 2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450
₹ 2.60 - 2.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 450
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.60 - 2.75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.70 - 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

For touring, there is a tinted flyscreen to somewhat protect from windblast. It costs 2,650. There is a black bench seat and an urban seat, both are priced at 4,950.

Cosmetic accessories include a black painted instrument cowl for 2,750. There is a black or silver oil filler cap of 1,050. There are also bar-end mirrors which require mounts which cost 650. As of now, the price of the bar-end mirrors is not out but for other models, it is priced at 6,450. In the future, there could also be touring mirrors on offer which cost 6,850.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.