Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 updated for 2026: Check what's new

Royal Enfield has updated the Guerrilla for 2026. The brand has taken feedback and updated the tyres on the Dash and Flash variants. The tyres are now Ceat Gripp XL RE tyres. The tyre compound has been updated, and the company claims that the dry grip has been increased by 8 per cent whereas the wet grip should go up by 17 per cent.

Another update that Royal Enfield has made is the new Twilight Blue colour that comes with knuckle guards and a headlight grille from the factory. The new colour scheme is finished in blue with yellow stripes.

Apart from this, the motorcycle now also retains the riding modes that you leave the motorcycle in. Earlier, the riding modes were Eco and Performance. However, now they have been renamed to Street and Sport.

The Street is the one that you can use on a daily basis when riding in the city. Then there is the Sport mode, which would be used when you want to have fun and ride aggressively.

Royal Enfield app gets meaningfull updates

Royal Enfield has also updated the Royal Enfield Application. Now, the full screen map navigation works even if the device is locked. It is important to note that this is working only on Android as of now. There is an intelligent auto-lock and auto-wakeup. The performance has been optimised to extend battery life and reduce device heating.

The company has also introduced Instant Route Sharing across social and messaging platforms. Riders would also be able to import GPX files or Google Maps routes directly. The navigation is now persistent, so the riders can pick up exactly where they left off the last time. Finally, there is quick access to favourites for the home and office. Also, the app now provides a unified global experience. So, there is one application for the whole world, regardless of religion.

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