Royal Enfield GT-R750 introduced at Continental GT Cup 2026, registrations open

Royal Enfield has officially announced the sixth edition of the Continental GT Cup for 2026, and this year’s championship comes with a major highlight. The company has introduced the all-new GT-R750 race prototype for the professional category, marking the next step in its racing and performance motorcycle journey.

The manufacturer-backed one-make racing championship, presented by JK Tyre, will continue its ‘Street to Track’ philosophy while raising the stakes with a ₹20 lakh prize pool and separate grids for professional and amateur riders. Registrations for the Continental GT Cup 2026 are now open and will close on May 31, 2026.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 features special race-style livery. It was showcased at the Motoverse last year.

The newly introduced GT-R750 race prototype is the biggest talking point of this season. Developed specifically for professional riders, the motorcycle is built on an entirely new platform and has been engineered to offer sharper performance, improved agility and better rider feedback on the racetrack. Royal Enfield says the motorcycle gets race-tuned suspension and braking systems, lightweight twin stainless steel race exhausts and a new aerodynamic race fairing designed to improve straight-line performance.

Interestingly, the GT-R750 race prototype also aligns with recent spy shots of the upcoming Continental GT 750 road bike that has been spotted testing multiple times overseas and on Indian roads as well. The latest test mules hinted at two possible variants, including a standard Continental GT 750 and a faired GT-R 750 version.

Spy images have also revealed details such as a dual-pod analogue instrument console with inset digital displays, suggesting Royal Enfield may offer multiple trim levels. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to use a new 750cc parallel-twin engine producing around 55 bhp and 65 Nm of torque. However, the race bikes could be tuned for more power and torque. Test bikes have also been seen with upgraded hardware including twin front disc brakes with ByBre calipers.

Despite the mechanical upgrades, the upcoming motorcycle retains the familiar cafe racer styling associated with the Continental GT lineup, including a sculpted fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, round headlamp and twin exhaust setup.

While amateur riders in the GT Cup 2026 will continue to race on the proven GT-R650 platform, professional racers will get the opportunity to compete aboard the new GT-R750 prototype.

The championship will conduct zonal selections and track school sessions across Guwahati, Delhi NCR, Pune and Bangalore during May and June 2026. Final rider selections will take place at the Kari Motor Speedway from June 18 to 21, 2026.

The racing season itself will feature three rounds scheduled for August, September and November 2026 at the same venue.

Royal Enfield is expected to reveal the production-spec Continental GT 750 globally later in 2026, likely at EICMA, before launching the motorcycle in India. Once launched, it is expected to sit above the Continental GT 650 in the company’s lineup and could carry a price tag of around ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

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