HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Grows By 133% In May Due To High Demand Of Classic 350, Meteor

Royal Enfield grows by 133% in May due to high demand of Classic 350, Meteor

Royal Enfield announced recently that it has managed to retail a total of 63,643 motorcycles in the month of May'22.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 09:52 AM
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most-selling bike from the company in India. 
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most-selling bike from the company in India. 
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most-selling bike from the company in India. 
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most-selling bike from the company in India. 

Royal Enfield announced recently that it has managed to retail a total of 63,643 motorcycles in the month of May'22. This is significantly up from 27,294 motorcycles that the company managed to sell in the corresponding period a year ago. This translates to direct growth of close to 133% when compared to the pandemic affected May last year. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royalenfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royalenfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Special edition Royal Enfield 650 Twins sold out in Australia)

The Classic 350-maker further added that it has managed to sell its highest ever - 10,118 motorcycles in overseas markets, taking the overall international YoY sales growth to over 40%. In terms of monthly growth also, the company managed to report positive growth over April 2022. 

Taking YTD performance into account, Royal Enfield recorded an overall growth of 56% by retailing 1,25,798 bikes. This is considerably higher than the 80,592 units retailed in the same period a year ago. 

The Classic 350 is the most popular model from Royal Enfield in the Indian market. It was also given a new generation update in 2021, back then it was updated with a whole new engine and platform borrowed from the Meteor 350 motorcycle. Royal Enfield also recently announced the sale of Classic 350 and Meteor 350 bikes in the Malaysian market. 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to feature USD forks, spoke wheels)

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, the company announced the celebration of its long-standing association with the Indian Army with a special commemorative sculpture - the ‘Tornadoes Wall’ in Bengaluru. In addition, the company had also announced the appointment of B Govindarajan as CEO Royal Enfield earlier this year. 

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield bikes Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Classic 350 Royal Enfield Himalayan
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
Official rendered teaser image of upcoming Fisker Pear EV. 
Fisker Pear EV gets 2024 launch timeline
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra electric SUV range to break cover on August 15

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report robust domestic dispatches in May
Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report robust domestic dispatches in May
In pics: 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV is now bigger and more powerful
In pics: 2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV is now bigger and more powerful
Royal Enfield grows by 133% in May due to high demand of Classic 350, Meteor
Royal Enfield grows by 133% in May due to high demand of Classic 350, Meteor
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV breaks cover globally, may soon head to India too
2023 Mercedes GLC facelift SUV breaks cover globally, may soon head to India too

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city