Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Which bobber will you choose

With the launch of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 , the Indian two wheeler maker entered the 350cc bobber segment. The segment earlier had only two more options, the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Perak . In fact, the Jawa Perak was the first mass market bobber bike available in India.

The Goan Classic 350 is the most expensive 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield and is more expensive than the Jawa Perak. But for the extra cost, the RE does offer some premium features. Here is a comparison between the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the Jawa Perak.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Design

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform and it shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350. However, it gets a host of styling differences including a 100 mm taller ape handlebar, chopped fenders, detachable pillion seat, and tubeless spoke wheels with white-walled tyres.

This also makes it the most accessible motorcycle in the country to get tubeless spoke wheels at the moment. The Goan Classic 350 also gets LED lighting along with adjustable brake and clutch levers, a digital readout as part of the instrument console with a fuel gauge, gear indicator and two trip metres. The RE Goan Classic is available in four colour options - Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze, and Shack Black.

The Jawa Perak on the other hand has a more subtle charm to its design language. It features a true retro design. The Perak gets a round headlamp, minimalist design and sleek lines. Interestingly, unlike the Goan Classic 350, the Perak is only available in a single colour option - Stealth.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Specs

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 features 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels. Other highlights of the RE bobber include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

The Jawa Perak on the other hand resembles the Jawa 42 Bobber. It gets a 280 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The spoked wheels measure 18 and 17-inch. The front tyre is a 100/90 section whereas the rear one is a 140/70 section.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Engine

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets a 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Similar to the 42 Bobber, the Jawa Perak gets a 334 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 30 bhp of max power and 32.7 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Price

The RE Goan Classic 350 is the most expensive 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield. The prices for the RE Goan Classic 350 start at ₹2.35 lakh for the single tone colour options, while the dual tone colour options are priced at ₹2.38 lakh. The Jawa Perak on the other hand sits in between the 42 Bobber range and is available in a single variant. While the Jawa 42 Bobber starts at ₹2.09 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to ₹2.29 lakh, the Perak on the other hand is priced at ₹2.13 lakh.

