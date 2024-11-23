Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched in India, priced at 2.35 lakh

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been launched in India at Motoverse 2024. The new Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled offering based on the Classic 350 and gets a host of changes to lend it the authentic bobber appeal. Prices for the new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 start at ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Design

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber is the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform. The bike shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 but gets a host of styling differences including a 100 mm taller ape handlebar, chopped fenders, detachable pillion seat, and 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels with white-walled tyres. This is also the most accessible motorcycle in the country to get tubeless spoke wheels at the moment.

The Goan Classic 350 is based on the top-spec Classic 350 and borrows the all-LED lighting. The bike also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, a digital readout as part of the instrument console with a fuel gauge, gear indicator and two trip meters. The RE Goan Classic is available in four colour options - Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze, and Shack Black.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Dimensions

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is identical to the Classic 350 in proportions. The bike measures 2,130 mm in length and 825 mm in width (without mirrors). The Goan Classic is taller at 1,200 mm (without mirrors), while the wheelbase stands at 1,400 mm, 10 mm longer than the Classic 350. The ground clearance measures 170 mm, while the seat height is 750 mm, 55 mm lower than the Classic 350 and the lowest on any Royal Enfield motorcycle so far.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine

Power comes from the 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear with the same travel at either end. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Rivals

The new Goan Classic 350 will take on rivals like the Jawa Perak and Jawa 42 Bobber in the segment. While its competition is more authentic to the bobber body style with the single-seat design, the Goan Classic is more practical with the pillion seat available as standard.

