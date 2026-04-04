Royal Enfield expands 2026 Hunter 350 lineup with new variant and colourways

Royal Enfield has expanded its 2026 Hunter 350 range with the introduction of a new Base Premium variant and two fresh colour options for the top trim. The updated lineup was unveiled at the HunterHood event in Lucknow, with bookings and retail commencing from April 4, 2026.

The Hunter 350, which has been positioned as a lightweight and city-focused motorcycle since its debut, now sees a broader spread of features across its variants. The newly introduced Base Premium variant sits above the entry-level model and aims to offer a more rounded package while maintaining accessibility.

Finished in Tarmac Black, the Base Premium variant brings a series of functional and visual upgrades. These include alloy wheels replacing spoke rims, an updated round halogen headlamp, and a digi-analog instrument cluster paired with rotary switchgear. The motorcycle also gets a stitched seat and a sporty grab rail, along with the addition of a slip and assist clutch and single-channel ABS. The intent appears to be to create a more natural progression within the lineup by incorporating select features from higher variants. These upgrades also make quite a lot of sense, as in today’s day and age, fixing a tubed-tyre is a big chore.

Alongside the new variant, Royal Enfield has introduced two new colourways for the top variant: Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White. Mumbai Yellow draws inspiration from the energy and pace of urban life, while Moonshot White takes a more thematic approach, with design elements influenced by celestial references and hand-rendered graphics.

The motorcycles were showcased at HunterHood, the brand’s street culture platform, which made its stop in Lucknow after editions in cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Shillong. The event combined music, art and motorsport-inspired activities, with performances, live installations and custom builds forming part of the experience.

In terms of pricing, the Base Premium variant is listed at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom Chennai). The top variant with the new colour options, Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White, is priced at ₹1,69,804.

The updated Hunter 350 range will continue to be available through Royal Enfield dealerships across India, with test rides and deliveries beginning immediately.

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