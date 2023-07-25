Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield crosses the 2 lakh sales mark for the Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has announced that the Hunter 350 has crossed the 2 lakh sales figure mark in less than a year. The motorcycle was launched back in August 2022 and touched the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023 and sold another 1 lakh units in the next five months.

Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 12:26 PM
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in Dapper White colour scheme.
