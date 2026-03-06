Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spied in India ahead of launch

There is no hiding now that Royal Enfield is working on 750 cc motorcycles. Recently, a test mule of the Continental GT 750 was spied on the Indian roads. This is not the first time that the motorcycle has been spotted, but the new spy shots do reveal new information of the upcoming bike.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750: What do the spy shots reveal?

The design of the Continental GT 750 is an evolution of the Continental GT 650 instead of being a complete revolution. This is a good thing as the GT 650 has been very well received throughout the world and one of the best things about it is its design.

The upcoming motorcycle now looks more cafe racer than ever. The rear has been redesigned so the mudguard is now more angular. It seems like the tail light is the same unit but the number plate now sits much lower in the mudguard. There are circular LED turn indicators which the brand might end up offering as an accessory instead of factory fitment.

The exhausts have been redesigned and they are now quite slimmer than the ones found on the 650s. Once again, this is a good thing as the current exhausts do look bulky to some people and they do protrude outwards so filtering through the traffic does become challenging.

We can also see the new seat and a new rear suspension. There are also bar-end mirrors on the motorcycle and a new single-piece circular TFT screen that replaces the analogue dials. Now, this is the same screen that we have seen on the Guerrilla and the Himalayan 450. There would be purists who would still prefer the dual-pod analogue instrument cluster that is on the current bike.

The Continental GT 750 is equipped with alloy wheels, which means tubeless tyres. There are also dual-disc brakes in the front to help in increasing the stopping power when compared to the current models.

We are expecting that Royal Enfield will launch or at least unveil the Continental GT sometime later this year.

