Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 race prototype showcased at Motoverse 2025

Royal Enfield has showcased its new Continental GT 750 prototype at this year’s Motoverse event in Goa, marking the bike’s first appearance in India after its international reveal at EICMA 2025. The motorcycle, however, is undergoing development and carried a “Testing in Progress" badge at the EICMA show as well. It will be prepared for competitive action in the 2026 INRC season.

The motorcycle on display hints at major structural updates. It appears to use a newly engineered chassis and a revised steering assembly. The suspension setup is also different. Royal Enfield has equipped the bike with Showa components tuned specifically for racing, including telescopic forks and twin rear shocks.

As this is a pure race prototype, it could weigh less than the current 650 platform. Braking hardware is also upgraded, with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.

New 750cc engine under development

The prototype uses an all-new 750cc parallel-twin engine. Early estimates place output at around 54 to 55 bhp with roughly 65 Nm of torque. The race bike may produce higher figures once tuning is complete, but Royal Enfield has not disclosed final numbers. The six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch from the existing twin-cylinder line are expected to be retained.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 features special race-style livery.

Classic racer aesthetics

The GT 750 prototype stays faithful to Royal Enfield’s retro racing roots. It features a compact semi-fairing, a cafe-racer tank, and a short tail section with tuck-and-roll seats. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in soft-compound tyres suited for track use.

The clip-on handlebars sit lower and sharper than the stock position, making the rider lean further forward. The dual exhausts are more compact and free-flowing, benefiting from the absence of emission-control components. Adjustable levers and suspension further underline the racing intent. Despite its performance role, the prototype continues to use a conventional fork instead of an upside-down unit.

Looking ahead to 2026

Royal Enfield is likely to unveil the production-ready Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026. The market launch is expected closer to the end of that year.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: