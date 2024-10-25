Royal Enfield collaborates with SENA for helmet intercom priced at 35,990

Royal Enfield has announced its new collaboration with SENA, a leader in motorcycle Bluetooth communication devices, to launch the new co-branded 50S Mesh Communicator. The RE and SENA 50S Mesh Communicator is priced at ₹35,990 and enables the rider to speak with other motorcyclists on the move via the intercom system, while also staying connected with their phone for music, calls and other essentials via Bluetooth.

The new SENA 50S gets an intercom system with speakers and microphone developed in collaboration with Harman Kardon. This ensures excellent audio quality and robust connectivity. The communicator can connect a total of nine channels with a wide range of 2 km to a maximum of 8 km. The 50S mesh communicator is equipped with Bluetooth 5 and also features the SENA Wave technology, enabling internet connectivity.

The Royal Enfield SENA 50S Mesh Communicator can be retrofitted to most helmets and has a battery life of 12 hours

The Tamil Nadu-based bike maker says that its partnership with SENA celebrates the success of the Royal Enfiled Super Meteor 650 cruiser. The new 50S can be retrofitted to most helmets on the market and comes with a battery life of 12 hours.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer - Royal Enfield said “We are thrilled to partner with SENA, a pioneer in motorcycle communication technology, to introduce the co-branded 50S Mesh Communicator. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing motorcycles with enhanced riding experiences, especially with the launch of Super Meteor 650, which represents the pinnacle of cruiser motorcycling. Together with SENA we are offering riders not only exceptional machines but also cutting-edge connectivity for safer and more enjoyable journeys."

Jack Kim, Sena Technologies Chief Marketing Officer, said, “It is our honour to collaborate with such an esteemed and historic motorcycle company as Royal Enfield, to introduce a branded version of our flagship Sena 50S Mesh communicator alongside their new topline Super Meteor 650 motorcycle. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to the worldwide riding community, and we couldn't be more proud and excited to embark on this journey with Royal Enfield!"

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

While Royal Enfield continues to expand its accessory range, the company is also working on introducing a host of new motorcycles soon. The brand recently teased its first electric motorcycle set to debut at EICMA 2024. The bike is also expected to bring the Interceptor Bear 650, Classic 650, Classic Goan 350, and more soon.

