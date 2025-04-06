Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for

Royal Enfield Classic 650 was introduced earlier this month, adding to the Indian motorcycle manufacturer's 650cc lineup. Priced at ₹3.37 lakh ex-showroom, the Classic 650 joins the Super Meteor 650, providing an alternative for riders who want a more upright and classic appearance.

The Classic 650 also acts as the spiritual heir to the Classic 500, which was discontinued because of evolving emission standards. While the older single-cylinder 500 was more brutal in its demeanor, the new bike offers greater refinement and strength without straying too far from the original styling philosophy.

Fundamentally, the Classic 650 has a lot in common with the Super Meteor — the same 648cc parallel-twin motor and frame. But the general execution is varied. The Classic takes a more conservative, heritage-style approach with less bodywork, a teardrop fuel tank, and a riding position that's not as laid-back as its cruiser cousin.

Although both motorcycles share the same platform, their personalities differ. The Super Meteor is built for highway cruising at long distances, whereas the Classic 650 seems more suited for daily use and shorter trips, particularly for riders who prefer a more straightforward, retro look. Here’s how the two compare against each other.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs RE Super Meteor 650: Design

The Classic 650 maintains Royal Enfield's established retro look, taking inspiration from the Classic 350. A teardrop fuel tank, curved fenders, chrome twin exhausts, and numerous colour options are its prominent design features. It provides a relaxed and comfortable riding position suitable for daily riding.

The Super Meteor 650, by contrast, is a dedicated cruiser. It has an upright riding position with forward-mounted footpegs, scooped seat, and swept handlebars. The general form is larger and more intimidating, designed for longer highway runs. Although both bikes share the same chassis, their aesthetic appeal and ergonomics are suited to different riding styles.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs RE Super Meteor 650: Specification

Both the Classic 650 and Super Meteor 650 are driven by Royal Enfield's 648cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine. The engine makes about 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. With a 270-degree crankshaft, it produces a unique exhaust note and a powerful low-end pull. Power is sent to the wheels through a 6-speed transmission, renowned for its crisp shifts, and both motorcycles feature a slipper clutch for easier downshifting.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs RE Super Meteor 650: Price

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is available in the price range of ₹3.37 lakh to ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which is lower than the Super Meteor 650, which costs between ₹3.64 lakh and ₹3.94 lakh. The Classic 650 comes in three variants — Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome.

The Classic 650 is available in Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red colours as a base Hotrod variant, while the mid-range Classic is offered with a Teal shade for ₹3.41 lakh. The Chrome top-of-the-line variant boasts a striking Black Chrome finish. Interestingly, the Classic 650 is the second most affordable option in the company’s 650cc motorcycle range.

