Royal Enfield , after conquering the 350 cc retro-themed motorcycle segment in India, has started focusing on the bigger 650 cc segment. Like the 350 cc segment, in the 650 cc space as well, the motorcycle manufacturer has tasted success. The motorcycle manufacturer launched a wide range of products in the bigger engine segment, including models like the Classic 650 , Interceptor 650 , and Continental GT 650 .

The Classic 650, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 are three key products in Royal Enfield's 650 cc motorcycle lineup, which come as part of the brand's ambition to become a major player in the bigger-engine motorcycle market.

If you have been planning to buy a 650 cc motorcycle, and all these three Royal Enfield machines are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the starting prices of all three Royal Enfield motorcycles: the Classic 650, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650: Monthly EMI comparison Model Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Royal Enfield Classic 650 ₹ 367,592 9.5% 24 months ₹ 16,878 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ₹ 337,909 ₹ 15,515 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ₹ 358,427 ₹ 16,457

According to the calculation, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 commands a monthly EMI of ₹16,878, while the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 commands a monthly EMI of ₹358,427. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 commands a monthly EMI of ₹15,515.

However, one must remember that monthly EMIs vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, amount of down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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