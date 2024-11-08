TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Two Wheelers
In Pics: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Unveiled, Will Launch Soon In India
In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin unveiled, will launch soon in India
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
08 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin shares its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650.
1/8
Royal Enfield officially took the wraps off their Classic 650 at EICMA 2024. Bookings across the UK and Europe begin today, with deliveries slated for January 2025. Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025.
2/8
As the name suggests, the Classic 650 is the more powerful version of the Classic 350 which is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. In the UK, the prices start at £6499 and go up to £6799 and as of now, the prices for India are not yet announced.
3/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 stays true to its retro design with a teardrop fuel tank, spoked rims and a neutral riding triangle. All the lighting elements are circular while the main headlamp is an LED unit. The motorcycle would be offered with a single seat along with an option of a pillion seat.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
647.95 cc
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349 cc
120 kmph
₹ 1.93 - 2.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
647.95 cc
25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc
22 kmpl
₹ 3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/8
The engine on duty is the same sweet 647 cc, air-oil cooled unit that uses a 270-degree firing order. It puts out 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
5/8
The engine is known for its torquey power delivery and rumble. The gearbox is also quite smooth but the clutch is on the heavier side. We will have to ride the motorcycle to see whether Royal Enfield has made any changes to the engine and gearbox or not.
6/8
In terms of features, the Classic 650 comes with the same instrument cluster that is doing duty on the Classic 350. It gets an analogue speedometer with telltale lights and a small digital readout that shows the odometer, trip metre, fuel level indicator, service reminder, gear position indicator and clock. Royal Enfield is also offering a Tripper navigation system.
7/8
The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear that are tuned by Showa.
8/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be available in four colour schemes - Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.
First Published Date:
08 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS:
Royal Enfield
Classic 650
