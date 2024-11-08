HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Unveiled, Will Launch Soon In India

In pics: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin unveiled, will launch soon in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin shares its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650. 
Royal Enfield Classic 650
1/8
Royal Enfield officially took the wraps off their Classic 650 at EICMA 2024. Bookings across the UK and Europe begin today, with deliveries slated for January 2025. Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025. 
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield officially took the wraps off their Classic 650 at EICMA 2024. Bookings across the UK and Europe begin today, with deliveries slated for January 2025. Bookings and test rides in India are to commence starting January 2025. 
Royal Enfield Classic 650
2/8
As the name suggests, the Classic 650 is the more powerful version of the Classic 350 which is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. In the UK, the prices start at £6499 and go up to £6799 and as of now, the prices for India are not yet announced.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
As the name suggests, the Classic 650 is the more powerful version of the Classic 350 which is the best-selling 350 cc motorcycle in India. In the UK, the prices start at £6499 and go up to £6799 and as of now, the prices for India are not yet announced.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
3/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 stays true to its retro design with a teardrop fuel tank, spoked rims and a neutral riding triangle. All the lighting elements are circular while the main headlamp is an LED unit. The motorcycle would be offered with a single seat along with an option of a pillion seat.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 stays true to its retro design with a teardrop fuel tank, spoked rims and a neutral riding triangle. All the lighting elements are circular while the main headlamp is an LED unit. The motorcycle would be offered with a single seat along with an option of a pillion seat.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 3.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 650
4/8
The engine on duty is the same sweet 647 cc, air-oil cooled unit that uses a 270-degree firing order. It puts out 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
The engine on duty is the same sweet 647 cc, air-oil cooled unit that uses a 270-degree firing order. It puts out 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
5/8
The engine is known for its torquey power delivery and rumble. The gearbox is also quite smooth but the clutch is on the heavier side. We will have to ride the motorcycle to see whether Royal Enfield has made any changes to the engine and gearbox or not.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
The engine is known for its torquey power delivery and rumble. The gearbox is also quite smooth but the clutch is on the heavier side. We will have to ride the motorcycle to see whether Royal Enfield has made any changes to the engine and gearbox or not.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
6/8
In terms of features, the Classic 650 comes with the same instrument cluster that is doing duty on the Classic 350. It gets an analogue speedometer with telltale lights and a small digital readout that shows the odometer, trip metre, fuel level indicator, service reminder, gear position indicator and clock. Royal Enfield is also offering a Tripper navigation system.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
In terms of features, the Classic 650 comes with the same instrument cluster that is doing duty on the Classic 350. It gets an analogue speedometer with telltale lights and a small digital readout that shows the odometer, trip metre, fuel level indicator, service reminder, gear position indicator and clock. Royal Enfield is also offering a Tripper navigation system.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
7/8
The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear that are tuned by Showa.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear that are tuned by Showa.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
8/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be available in four colour schemes - Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be available in four colour schemes - Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.
First Published Date: 08 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 650

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.