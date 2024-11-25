Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin to launch in India in January 2025

Royal Enfield pulled the covers off the Classic 650 Twin earlier this month and we took a closer look at the retro motorcycle at the recently concluded Motoverse 2024. The bike maker has now confirmed that the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be launched in January, becoming one of the three product announcements scheduled for next year. RE has also confirmed the Scram 440 and a new colour for the Guerrilla 450 will arrive in January 2025.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch In January

The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin is the new flagship motorcycle in the Classic series. The bike is based on the Shotgun platform but emulates the same lines and ethos as its 350 cc sibling. The motorcycle was rumoured to be launched at Motoverse 2024 but opted to go otherwise. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 was launched at the event with a competitive price of ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched: Most expensive 350 cc RE. Here's what it gets

Moreover, the 650 platform tends to find more takers in developed markets like Europe, the UK, and North America, which would be why the brand chose to bring the Classic 650 to international markets first. Meanwhile, the Classic 350 continues to be the brand's bestseller in India.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Styling

The Classic 650 Twin looks like a much beefier version of the Classic 350. The styling remains identical with the retro-styled LED headlamp, tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, body-coloured 43 mm Showa front forks and twin shocks at the rear. The bike rides on wire-spoked wheels and gets twin exhausts finished in chrome, along with a wider rear fender. The Classic 650 will be available in four colours - Teal, Vallum Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, and Black Chrome.

Also watch: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin debuts | First Look | India launch, price, features | Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Features

Other features include an analogue instrument console with a digital readout, a Tripper navigation display, adjustable levers, and full LED lighting. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The Classic 650 is the heaviest bike in the Royal Enfield portfolio tipping the scales at 243 kg (kerb).

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Engine

Power comes from the 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The same motor goes on to power all other 650s in RE's portfolio including the Interceptor, Continental GT, Interceptor Bear, Super Meteor, and Shotgun.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched in India, priced at ₹2.35 lakh

There's no word on the pricing just yet but expect the Classic 650 to be more accessible than the Super Meteor and Shotgun 650. Prices should start from ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: