Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Top highlights of the upcoming cruiser you should know

The Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield has been aggressively expanding its offerings in India. While the company recently launched the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 , it further plans to launch two more new products in the next two months. These include the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin and the Scram 440 . The Classic series of motorcycles have remained the hallmark for the motorcycle maker. While the company had two models on offer under the Classic series - RE Classic 350 and RE Classic 500, the latter was discontinued in 2020.

Based on the RE Shortgun 650 platform, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 twin will be launched in January 2025 and will go up agianst the like of BSA Gold

Now to fill in the gap, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be launched by January 2025, as the company has claimed. Based on the RE Shortgun 650 platform, the Classic 650 Twin carries the same basic design elements as its smaller sibling, the Classic 350.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin to launch in India in January 2025

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Design

While the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin has the same basic design elements as the Classic 350, the former is much bigger than the Classic 350. Staying true to the retro theme, the RE Classic 650 Twin gets LED headlamp, tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, body-coloured 43 mm Showa front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Notably, the Classic 650 is the heaviest bike in the Royal Enfield portfolio tipping the scales at 243 kg (kerb).

Interestingly, while the motorcycle rides on spoked wheels to give it that classic look, these wheels are not tubeless as the Goan Classic 350. Other key design elements of the Classic 650 Twin are the twin chrome exhaust pipes and a wider rear fender. In terms of colour palettes, the RE Classic 650 Twin will get four pain scheme options - Teal, Vallum Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, and Black Chrome.

Also watch: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin debuts | First Look | India launch, price, features | Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Engine

The RE Classic 650 Twin gets the same engine as the 650cc models in the Royal Enfield lineup, such as the Interceptor, Continental GT, Interceptor Bear, Super Meteor, and Shotgun. In the Classic 650 Twin, the 648 cc parallel-twin engine produces 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Features

While the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin gets a good set of features, it is not as feature rich as the other 650cc models in the RE lineup. Besides the full LED lighting, the Classic 650 twin gets an analogue instrument console with a digital readout, a Tripper navigation display and adjustable levers. It further gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which one fits your style

Other features include an analogue instrument console with a digital readout, a Tripper navigation display, adjustable levers, and full LED lighting. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin: Expected price

Currently the RE 650 lineup starts at ₹3.02 lakh, ex-showroom, with the Interceptor 650 while the lineup tops out at ₹3.94 lakh with the top spec RE Super Meteor 650. The upcoming RE Classic 650 Twin is expected to sit between the Continental GT 650 and the Shotgun 650, on which the Classic 650 Twin is based.

It is expected that the RE Classic 650 Twin will get a starting price of ₹3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, which is ₹9,000 cheaper than the Shortgun 650 and ₹6,000 pricier than the top spec RE Continental GT 650. With the launch of the Classic 650 Twin, RE will have a total of six 650 cc models in the lineup. While rivaling the likes of RE Super Meteor 650 and RE Shortgun 650, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will also rival the recently launched BSA Goldstar 650.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: