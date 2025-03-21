Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield Classic 650 to launch on 27th March

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 21 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 will share its engine with other 650 models that are already on sale in the Indian market.
The new Classic 650 shares its mainframe with the Super Meteor and the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 will have dual seats with an option of pillion seat and rack removal, using a single bolt-on mechanism. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear that are tuned by Showa.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 was unveiled back in 2024 and showcased at Motoverse 2024. The retro motorcycle is all-set to launch on March 27th in the Indian market. It will join the lineup of the 650 cc motorcycles that the brand sells. it consists of the Shotgun 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and the Interceptor Bear 650.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin has emerged as the flagship model within the Classic series. Built on the Shotgun platform, this motorcycle mirrors the design and spirit of its 350 cc counterpart, which is the brand's top-selling model. Additionally, the 650 platform has gained popularity in developed markets such as Europe, the UK, and North America. Recently, it has also attracted a significant number of buyers in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design

In terms of the design, the Classic 650 looks like a beefier version of the Classic 350. The design retains its classic appeal, featuring a retro-inspired LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and body-colored 43 mm Showa front forks complemented by twin rear shocks. The motorcycle is equipped with wire-spoked wheels and dual chrome-finished exhausts, along with an expanded rear fender. The Classic 650 will be offere

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be offered in Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome,

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Features

Additional features comprise an analog instrument panel featuring a digital display, a Tripper navigation system, adjustable levers, and comprehensive LED lighting. The braking system is equipped with disc brakes at both the front and rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. Weighing in at 243 kg (kerb), the Classic 650 is the heaviest motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine

The 648 cc parallel-twin engine delivers a power output of 46.3 bhp and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm, and it is coupled with a 6-speed transmission. This same engine is utilized across all other 650 models in Royal Enfield's lineup, which includes the Interceptor, Continental GT, Interceptor Bear, Super Meteor, and Shotgun.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2025, 09:14 AM IST
