Royal Enfield Classic 650 to launch on 27th March

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin has emerged as the flagship model within the Classic series. Built on the Shotgun platform, this motorcycle mirrors the design and spirit of its 350 cc counterpart, which is the brand's top-selling model. Additionally, the 650 platform has gained popularity in developed markets such as Europe, the UK, and North America. Recently, it has also attracted a significant number of buyers in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design

In terms of the design, the Classic 650 looks like a beefier version of the Classic 350. The design retains its classic appeal, featuring a retro-inspired LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and body-colored 43 mm Showa front forks complemented by twin rear shocks. The motorcycle is equipped with wire-spoked wheels and dual chrome-finished exhausts, along with an expanded rear fender.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be offered in Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome,

Additional features comprise an analog instrument panel featuring a digital display, a Tripper navigation system, adjustable levers, and comprehensive LED lighting. The braking system is equipped with disc brakes at both the front and rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. Weighing in at 243 kg (kerb), the Classic 650 is the heaviest motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine

The 648 cc parallel-twin engine delivers a power output of 46.3 bhp and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm, and it is coupled with a 6-speed transmission. This same engine is utilized across all other 650 models in Royal Enfield's lineup, which includes the Interceptor, Continental GT, Interceptor Bear, Super Meteor, and Shotgun.

