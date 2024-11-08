Royal Enfield Classic 650 to Ducati Panigale V2: Bikes unveiled at EICMA 2024

The EICMA show in Milan is one of the biggest automotive exhibitions where two-wheeler manufacturers from around the world showcase and launch products. Several bikemakers showcased interesting new products this year at the event too. Some of the motorbikes unveiled at this show will even make their way to the Indian markets. Some of the interesting ones have been listed below:

1 Royal Enfield Classic 650 The Royal Enfield Classic 650 gets RE's twin-cylinder engine with a 650 cc displacement and a 270-degree firing order. The unit makes 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm while being mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This motorcycle shares its chassis with the Super Meteor while getting telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear. The motorcycle gets new colours which include Teal, Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome.

2 Hero XPulse 210 Hero Motocorp unveiled the new XPulse 210 and other exciting products at the EICMA 2024 show. The updated XPulse draws design inspiration from Hero’s Dakar bikes and comes with a bigger 210 cc engine this time. This unit is a single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled one tuned for 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike will come with a new 4.2-inch screen and a rally kit for better off-road ability.

3 KTM Adventure 390 Austrian manufacturer, KTM unveiled the updated version of the Adventure 390. It gets a 399 cc engine and new styling with rally-style front fairings. The engine is the same one which is being used in the new 390 Duke which makes 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It will come packed with features including the new H50 TFT dashboard, cornering ABS and Motorcycle Traction Control.

5 Aprilia Tuono 457 The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the alter-ego of the Aprilia RS 457. It gets naked styling with a better power-to-weight ratio. It comes with the same 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The features of the bike include centrally mounted twin-projectors, traction control, ABS, three riding modes and a five-inch colour TFT display. A range of accessories including saddlebags, a pillion seat cowl and more are also available for the motorbike.

6 Hero Xtreme 250R The Hero Xtreme 250R is the naked streetfighter offering from Hero's stable. It gets the same 250 cc engine being used for the Karizma XMR 250 and makes similar power figures too. This bike is placed right above the Xtreme 125 series for people who need a bit more oomph. The Xtreme 250R will compete with the KTM 250 Duke and the Suzuki Gixxer 250.

7 Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati has unveiled the latest Panigale V2 at the motor show with a few changes. The bike is now lighter than before and comes with a new 890 cc 90-degree V-twin engine. This unit churns out 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The good news for Indian customers is that it doesn't get the desmotronic valve system anymore replacing them with conventional valve springs. This translates to a longer service interval as well as skips the expensive desmotronic service.

8 Hero Mavrick 440 Hero's biggest bike the Mavrick 440 has also been updated and unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show. Expected to launch soon, it gets a new colour option along with golden upside-down forks which add to the aesthetic of the bike. The heart of the bike, the engine remains the same 440 cc air/oil-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp power and 36 Nm torque. The bike now gets a TFT screen now instead of the monotonous screen.

