Royal Enfield Classic 650 or BSA Gold Star 650: Which retro heavyweight will you pick

The Indian mid-capacity retro motorcycle market has just become even more interesting. With the addition of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 , the legendary brand introduces another addition to its growing 650cc family. Slotting in next to the Super Meteor 650 , the new Classic is aimed at those who love classic looks, upright and comfortable riding, and the unique thump of a twin cylinder engine. More than simply a new model, the Classic 650 is a contemporary tribute to the Classic 500 that everyone loved, combining vintage style with sophisticated engineering to comply with today's performance and emission standards.

However, Royal Enfield has some company in pursuing the hearts of nostalgic riders. Classic Legends brought back the iconic BSA brand to India, and the long-awaited Gold Star 650 in August of last year. Already familiar to fans abroad, the gold Star comes to Indian roads with its own heritage and promise of pure retro motorcycling. With both bikes having similar specs and retro charm, they're going to go head-to-head in a fight for supremacy in the new classic arena. Here’s how the two compare against each other.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Design

Royal Enfield Classic 650 extends the company's trademark vintage styling, taking design cues from the smaller Classic 350. It differentiates itself with a bulbous fuel tank, elegantly curved fenders, twin chrome exhausts, and an extensive range of paint options. Comfort-oriented, its riding position is upright and relaxed—perfect for daily commuting. The BSA Gold Star 650 goes further in its embrace of classic design, opting for a purist's interpretation of retro motorcycling style.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Specs

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine, cooled by oil and air. This engine is aimed at easygoing, engaging driving performance, producing approximately 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. The 270-degree crank gives the engine a throaty, unique-sounding exhaust note and plenty of low-end punch. The six-speed gearbox provides silky smooth transitions between gears, and the Classic 650 and its competitor both have slippers clutches for easier downshifts when riding aggressively.

On the other hand, the BSA Gold Star 650 is slightly torqueer thanks to its 652cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled, DOHC and has a four-valve cylinder head. It makes 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm, with a torque peak of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Unlike the Classic, it mated to a five-speed gearbox, but its objectives were focused on keeping it simple instead of attempting to put another cog for extra gear.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Price

Royal Enfield has placed the Classic 650 in the premium midsize category, with ex-showroom prices between ₹3.37 lakh and ₹3.50 lakh, depending on the variant. Customers have three trims to pick from — Hotrod, Classic, and the more premium Chrome edition, each with subtle styling differences. Conversely, the BSA Gold Star 650 receives a price beginning of ₹2.99 lakh and going up to ₹3.35 lakh, thereby representing a slightly affordable option.

