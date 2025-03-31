Royal Enfield Classic 650 in mind? Here are the accessories you can buy for this motorcycle

HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 650 comes as the latest addition to the company's range of 650 cc motorcycles.
Royal Enfield has recently launched the Classic 650 in India. The retro roadster motorcycle comes priced between 3.37 lakh and 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The motorcycle comes as the latest addition to the list of 650 cc models from the homegrown auto company that also sells Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Interceptor 650.

Based on the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, the newly launched Classic 650 features a design language that is identical to its smaller sibling, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is one of the bestselling sub-500 cc motorcycles of all time in the Indian market. The newly launched Classic 650 comes challenging the BSA Goldstar 650.

Available in three different trim options, Hotrod, Classic and Chrome; the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 650 offers a wide range of customisation with a host of accessories, which can be purchased at additional costs.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Accessories

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650 and want to customise the motorcycle, here are your options along with their prices.

AccessoriesPrice
Saddle bags (Modern and Adventure style) 12,950
Bar End Weights(Black) 1,100
Garage Cover (Black and Navy) 1,100
Oil Filler Cap (Black and Silver) 1,050
Oil Cooler Guard 2,000
Pannier Mounts 3,000
Touring Mirrors 6,850
Bar End Mirrors 6,450
Larger Flat Rider Footpegs 3,250
Larger Flat Pillion Footpegs 2,650
Bar End Mirror Mounts 650
Sump Guard (Silver and Black) 3,450
Fog Lights (Silver and Black) 6,450

The price of the accessories for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 motorcycle starts at 650 and goes up to 12,950.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Powertrain and hardware

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is powered by the motorcycle manufacturer's 648 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 46.3 bhp peak power and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque.

The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear multi-spoked wheels, which come wrapped in 100-section front and 140-section rear MRF tyres. For suspension duty, the Classic 650 gets a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking purposes, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and rear.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 650

