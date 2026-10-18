Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition priced at 4.25 lakh

Royal Enfield has priced the Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift at ₹4,25,589 (ex-showroom) in India. The limited-edition motorcycle celebrates the brand's 125th anniversary and gets an exclusive colour-shifting paint scheme, commemorative badging and special cosmetic details. Production is restricted to 125 units per key region globally.

Registrations for the anniversary edition opened on October 16 at 2 PM IST and will remain open until October 28, 2026, when the motorcycle goes on sale. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition: What's special?

The biggest highlight of the Classic 650 Hypershift is its distinctive paint finish, which changes between shades of red, green and gold depending on the angle of light. The finish draws inspiration from Royal Enfield's historic colour palette and combines traditional detailing with a contemporary treatment.

The motorcycle retains the Classic 650's signature teardrop-shaped fuel tank and nacelle-mounted headlamp. Its brass-inspired base finish pays tribute to the earliest Royal Enfield motorcycles from 1901. Additional anniversary-specific elements include a gilded 125-year crest, special side-panel badging and hand-painted pinstripes.

The limited-edition motorcycle also features a premium quilted leather seat, adding to its exclusive appeal. While the visual treatment distinguishes it from the standard model, the anniversary edition retains the Classic 650's familiar retro styling.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition: Engine and specifications

Mechanically, the Classic 650 Hypershift remains unchanged from the standard motorcycle. It is powered by Royal Enfield's 648cc parallel-twin engine, which produces 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle continues with its existing chassis and underpinnings, including 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. It gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. With no mechanical changes, the anniversary edition focuses primarily on exclusive styling and collectability rather than performance upgrades.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition: Price and availability

Priced at ₹4,25,589 (ex-showroom), the Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift sits above the regular Classic 650 range. Its limited production run and distinctive paintwork are likely to make it particularly appealing to collectors and enthusiasts of the brand.

Interested buyers must register before the sale date to participate in the purchase process. The sale begins on October 28, 2026, while deliveries are expected to commence in November.

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