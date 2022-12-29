Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified beautifully into a chopper

Royal Enfield might be the most popular brand in the Indian market that serves as the donor motorcycle for modifications. Here, is a Royal Enfield Classic 500 that has been modified into a chopper. The modifications were done by Maratha Motorcycles in Mumbai. The shop calls the modified Classic 500 “Monarch". The chopper is a type of motorcycle whose steering angle has been radically modified because of which the motorcycle is equipped with longer front forks and the motorcycle appears to have a stretched look.

The motorcycle was hand-built by the shop and uses a lot of custom components. The chassis is custom-built and has a Softail rear swingarm which is fitted with a massive 310 mm rear tyre. To fit this fat rear tyre, Maratha Motorcycles had to import the wheels from Demons Cycle which is located in the USA.

A look at the massive rear tyre that increases the road presence of the motorcycle.

The front wheel measures 23" x 3.5" whereas the rear wheel measures 18" x 10.5". The wheels belong to the Chrome Mammoth series and have 48 spokes. The tyres are Vee Rubber Monster Radial and they measure 310/35 R18 at the rear and 120/70 R23 in the front.

Then, there is custom springer suspension at the front end and dual monoshock suspension units at the rear. It took several thousand man-hours to complete the job and the final product had a length of over 9 feet.

Several parts were hand-crafted for the motorcycle such as the fuel tank, tank cap, cone air filter, custom wide handlebar for comfortable riding with multifunction bar end indicators in LED with parking function, custom hand grips, levers and footpegs in chrome, flame profile brake, and clutch lever, curved exhaust and hand-stitched single-seat unit in a leaf pattern. Moreover, the side panels, rear broad fender, vertical engine belly, front license plate mounted on springer suspension and rear on the side with LED brakelight are also custom-made.

First Published Date: