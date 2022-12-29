HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 500 Modified Beautifully Into A Chopper

Royal Enfield Classic 500 modified beautifully into a chopper

Royal Enfield might be the most popular brand in the Indian market that serves as the donor motorcycle for modifications. Here, is a Royal Enfield Classic 500 that has been modified into a chopper. The modifications were done by Maratha Motorcycles in Mumbai. The shop calls the modified Classic 500 “Monarch". The chopper is a type of motorcycle whose steering angle has been radically modified because of which the motorcycle is equipped with longer front forks and the motorcycle appears to have a stretched look.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The motorcycle is measures over 9 feet in length.
The motorcycle is measures over 9 feet in length.
The motorcycle is measures over 9 feet in length.
The motorcycle is measures over 9 feet in length.

The motorcycle was hand-built by the shop and uses a lot of custom components. The chassis is custom-built and has a Softail rear swingarm which is fitted with a massive 310 mm rear tyre. To fit this fat rear tyre, Maratha Motorcycles had to import the wheels from Demons Cycle which is located in the USA.

A look at the massive rear tyre that increases the road presence of the motorcycle.
A look at the massive rear tyre that increases the road presence of the motorcycle.
A look at the massive rear tyre that increases the road presence of the motorcycle.
A look at the massive rear tyre that increases the road presence of the motorcycle.

The front wheel measures 23" x 3.5" whereas the rear wheel measures 18" x 10.5". The wheels belong to the Chrome Mammoth series and have 48 spokes. The tyres are Vee Rubber Monster Radial and they measure 310/35 R18 at the rear and 120/70 R23 in the front.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Roadster 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Roadster 650
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Then, there is custom springer suspension at the front end and dual monoshock suspension units at the rear. It took several thousand man-hours to complete the job and the final product had a length of over 9 feet.

Several parts were hand-crafted for the motorcycle such as the fuel tank, tank cap, cone air filter, custom wide handlebar for comfortable riding with multifunction bar end indicators in LED with parking function, custom hand grips, levers and footpegs in chrome, flame profile brake, and clutch lever, curved exhaust and hand-stitched single-seat unit in a leaf pattern. Moreover, the side panels, rear broad fender, vertical engine belly, front license plate mounted on springer suspension and rear on the side with LED brakelight are also custom-made.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Chopper Modified motorcycles custom motorcycles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

CES 2023: What's there in store for the auto industry
CES 2023: What's there in store for the auto industry
How to charge an EV at minus 25 deg? Tesla owner shows amid Arctic blast in US
How to charge an EV at minus 25 deg? Tesla owner shows amid Arctic blast in US
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa
These six vehicles make you feel like you're in a spa
New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath
New Year 2023: 5 luxury cars that the world is waiting for with bated breath

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city