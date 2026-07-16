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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Classic 350 Vs Honda Cb350: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 16 Jul 2026, 10:14 am
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If you are planning to buy a 350 cc motorcycle and both Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350 are on the shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable for these two.

In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
EMI starting at just
₹2,500/ month
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Gone are the days when the two-wheeler market in India was dominated by the entry-level commuters with engine capacity ranging between 100-110 cc. With the evolving consumer demand, the bigger engine-powered models have become the driving force of the market. The 350 cc motorcycles have become among the most popular and best-selling models in the country over the last few years.

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In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.

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Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.85 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,500/ month
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Honda CB350
₹1.97 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,600/ month
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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
₹2.18 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,900/ month
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₹1.64 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,200/ month
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₹2.20 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,900/ month
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₹1.38 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
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If you have been planning to buy a 350 cc motorcycle and both Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350 are among the shortlisted ones, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable for these two models.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350, we have considered the base and top variants of both motorcycles. The interest rate considered is 9.5%, and the loan amount considered is100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenure is considered to be 36 months.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price_Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Classic 350Redditch Red Single Channel ABS 187,434 187,4349.5%36 months 6,004
Emerald 223,275 223,275 7,152
Honda CB350DLX 197,003 197,003 6,311
DLX Pro 200,064 200,064 6,409

According to the calculation, for the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the monthly EMI amount will range between 6,004 and 7,152. On the other hand, the Honda CB350 will command a monthly EMI ranging between 6,311 and 6,409. However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 16 Jul 2026, 10:14 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda CB350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda CB350
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