Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified tastefully into a cruiser

The Classis 350 is the most successful motorcycle to roll out from Royal Enfield's factory. The motorcycle was first launched in 2009 and the new generation was launched in 2021. Many people have modified their Classic 350s so that they stand out or they need a different style of motorcycle. Royal Enfield is quite popular when it comes to modified motorcycles. This is probably because their motorcycles are easy to work on and can be modified into different body styles.

Here is a Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified by Eimor Customs. The motorcycle has gone through some extensive changes. It now gets 17-inch wheels and wider tyres. This alone has improved the stance of the motorcycle. However, there are still spoked wheels which means no tubeless tyres.

The paint job on the motorcycle is something that really stands out. It is finished in matte black with gold leaf work and hand-pin striping. There are tank pads on the sides as well so that the rider can grab the tank better. The foot pegs on the Classic 350 have also been changed.

The fuel tank gets a custom moniker that says Are who is the Greek god of war and courage. The seats on the motorcycle are also new. Eimor Customs say that the seats are designed ergonomically for comfort. The shop has also given a backrest to the pillion. The front headlamp has also been replaced with a 5.5-inch LED headlamp.

There are new turn indicators and tail lamp as well.

Eimor Customs has replaced the stock front shock absorbers with the Thunderbird ones. Because of this, the motorcycle now has a slightly aggressive stance. The shock absorbers are also covered with fork gaiters. Moreover, there is a new crash guard installed which is also finished in black.

Mechanically, there are no changes. So, it continues to come with a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. The engine is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust as well. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.

