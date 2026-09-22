Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in new Signature White colour

Royal Enfield has added a new Signature White colour option to the Classic 350 range in India. Positioned alongside the Emerald shade at the top end of the lineup, the new variant is priced at around ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Bookings for the new colour are now open, while deliveries will commence through authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.

The latest update is primarily cosmetic, although the Signature White version gets the equipment package associated with the higher-specification Classic 350 variants. The motorcycle retains the same engine, gearbox, chassis and braking hardware as the rest of the range.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White: Design changes

The new Signature White finish gives the Classic 350 a distinct white and black colour combination. The fuel tank and side panels are finished in white and feature dark pinstriping, while the mudguards, frame and headlamp housing receive contrasting black finishes.

The motorcycle also gets chrome-finished elements, including the exhaust and mirrors, along with the familiar Royal Enfield badging. A brown touring seat for both the rider and pillion adds another contrasting element to the new colour scheme. Royal Enfield has also added a new Classic logo unit on the side panel and a stencil-style decal on the fuel tank.

The Signature White variant continues with traditional wire-spoke wheels and tubed tyres. The Classic 350 uses a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, while the Gun Grey and Stealth Black versions remain the variants in the range available with alloy wheels.

Same 349cc engine

There are no mechanical changes to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White. It continues to use the company's 349cc, single-cylinder J-series engine producing 20.2 hp and 27 Nm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS available as standard on the higher variants.

The motorcycle also carries the recently introduced assist and slipper clutch. Royal Enfield has added this setup to make clutch operation lighter and improve shift smoothness, particularly in stop-and-go traffic and during longer rides.

Features include Tripper navigation and USB Type-C charging

The Signature White edition sits at the top of the Classic 350 range and gets the higher-specification feature set. This includes adjustable clutch and brake levers, a USB Type-C fast-charging port and the Tripper navigation pod as standard.

The Tripper system provides turn-by-turn navigation, while the USB Type-C port allows riders to charge compatible devices while on the move.

Royal Enfield recently introduced the assist and slipper clutch and faster USB Type-C charging on the dual-channel ABS versions of the Classic 350 as part of its 2026 update.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price and variants

With the addition of Signature White, the Classic 350 continues to offer a broad range of colour and equipment combinations. The new shade is positioned alongside Emerald at the top of the range, while the entry-level Classic 350 starts at around ₹1.87 lakh, depending on the variant and market.

The Signature White edition therefore does not bring any additional performance or mechanical upgrades to the Classic 350. Instead, it adds a new colour scheme and a richer feature package to one of Royal Enfield's most established motorcycles.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: