Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in Nepal

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 in Nepal. The motorcycle will be rolled out from the Royal Enfield CKD facility in Nepal. The Classic 350 is available in seven colourways across five distinctive variants—Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Classic Dark, and Classic Chrome.

The Heritage variant consists of two colour schemes - Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. It is priced at NPR 555,000. The Heritage Premium and Signal get just one colour option. They are Medallion Bronze and Commando Sand, respectively. These variants are priced at NPR 566,000. Then there is the Dark trim that costs NPR 573,000 and is offered in two colours - Gun Grey and Stealth Black. This variant also comes with Tripper navigation, adjustable levers, and LED indicators as standard. The top-end trim is Chrome which is offered in Emerald colour and is priced at NPR 579,900.

The Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly plant in Nepal is Royal Enfield's fifth assembly plant outside India. The motorcycle maker has set up a collaboration with Triveni Group in Nepal, which aims to provide a significant boost to the manufacturer’s prospects in the SAARC region. The new CKD plant is located in Birgunj in Nepal, joining other facilities located in Brazil, Thailand, Colombia and Argentina.

Speaking on the launch of the Classic 350 in Nepal, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield said, "Nepal has always been special for us. In just two years, since the start of our CKD operations here, we’ve been overwhelmed by the exceptional response Royal Enfield motorcycles received from the market. We are proud to forge a deep connection & love with our Customers in Nepal. Today, 8 out of 10 enthusiasts in the middleweight motorcycle segment are trusting our brand by taking home one of Royal Enfield’s motorcycles. With a portfolio that’s as diverse as it is loved, we have been expanding our network faster to be closer to our customers and are delighted to lead this segment. The new Classic 350 with its timeless design, meticulous engineering, and a whole lot of soul, builds on that momentum beautifully. We are confident the new launch will open the world of pure motorcycling to an entirely new generation in Nepal."

