Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition leaked ahead of launch

Royal Enfield is set to launch a new special edition of the Classic 350 in India today, August 18, with the motorcycle expected to be called the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition. The upcoming model was spotted at a dealership ahead of its official unveiling, revealing a distinctive military-inspired appearance and styling cues associated with the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.

The Gorkha Edition is based on the existing Classic 350 and does not appear to bring any major mechanical changes. Instead, Royal Enfield has focused on giving the popular retro a unique visual identity.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Design

The biggest change is the new matte military green paint scheme, which gives the motorcycle a more rugged appearance than the regular Classic 350. The side panels feature the crossed Khukri insignia, a symbol closely associated with the Gorkha Rifles, along with Gorkha Edition branding.

The motorcycle also gets several chrome-finished elements, including the engine casings and exhaust. It rides on chrome wire-spoke wheels, giving it a more traditional appearance compared with some Classic 350 variants that feature blacked-out components and alloy wheels.

Overall, the Gorkha Edition retains the familiar silhouette of the Classic 350 while adding military-inspired detailing to distinguish it from the standard motorcycle.

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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Engine and Features

Mechanically, the Gorkha Edition is expected to remain unchanged from the standard Classic 350. It will be powered by the familiar 349 cc, single-cylinder J-series engine, which produces around 20.4 PS and 27 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The Classic 350 was recently updated for 2026 with a slip-and-assist clutch and a USB Type-C charging port on its dual-channel ABS variants. These updates are also expected to be on the Gorkha Edition.

There are unlikely to be any changes to the motorcycle's chassis, suspension or braking hardware, with the special edition primarily expected to focus on styling and equipment.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition: Price And Rivals

Royal Enfield has not yet confirmed the price of the Gorkha Edition. However, considering its special-edition positioning and unique paint and graphics, it could command a premium over the standard Classic 350 range.

The updated Classic 350 currently starts at around ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), while prices for higher-spec variants extend beyond ₹2 lakh.

More details, including the exact price, availability and variant positioning of the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition, are expected to be announced at the launch today.

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