Royal Enfield celebrates 3 years of Super Meteor 650 with nationwide rider meet

Royal Enfield organised a nationwide ride to mark the third anniversary of the Super Meteor 650 , bringing together riders from across the country. According to the company, nearly 4,000 participants from more than 100 cities took part in the initiative, which was held simultaneously in multiple locations.

The event saw owners of the Super Meteor 650 ride in groups within their respective cities, highlighting the growing community around the cruiser since its introduction. Royal Enfield said the ride was intended to mark three years of the motorcycle in its lineup and to bring together riders who regularly use the model for long-distance touring.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Design and touring focus

The motorcycle has a low, wide seat and a relaxed riding position, elements commonly associated with cruiser-style motorcycles intended for longer rides. The Super Meteor 650 has a wheelbase of 1500 mm and is equipped with a 15.7-litre fuel tank, supporting its touring-focused positioning within the brand’s portfolio.

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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine

The Super Meteor 650 is powered by the brand’s 648cc parallel-twin engine, which is shared with several other models in Royal Enfield’s 650cc range. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and is designed to deliver smooth power delivery along with strong low-end torque, characteristics typically suited to cruising.

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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware

In terms of hardware, the motorcycle features upside-down front forks, a first for Royal Enfield’s cruiser lineup when it was introduced. The suspension setup is aimed at providing stable handling across highways and urban roads.

Royal Enfield also offers a range of official accessories for the motorcycle, allowing owners to personalise the bike according to their riding preferences. Over the past three years, the Super Meteor 650 has featured in several group rides and touring events organised by the brand and rider communities.

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