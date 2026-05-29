Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: What sets the twins apart?

Royal Enfield ’s latest 650cc motorcycle, the Bullet 650 , enters familiar territory. Priced at ₹3.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model sits close to the Classic 650 in both cost and specifications, offering alternatives within the company’s twin-cylinder portfolio.

Despite sharing the same platform, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has been developed with a noticeably different character than the Royal Enfield Classic 650. Royal Enfield appears to be targeting riders who prefer the older, more traditional Bullet identity instead of the Classic 650’s comparatively modern retro styling.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: Engine

Underneath, the two motorcycles are nearly identical. Both use Royal Enfield’s 648cc parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Output figures remain unchanged at 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm.

The hardware package is also carried over without major revisions. The Bullet 650 gets the same steel tubular spine frame, 41 mm Showa front suspension and twin rear shock absorbers found on the Classic 650. The braking setup includes a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard.

Wheel sizes are identical too, with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear combination.

Also Read : Royal Enfield eyes new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, plans to invest ₹2,500 crore

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: Where the two differ

The biggest changes come from the way the motorcycle looks and feels. Unlike the Classic 650’s rounded bodywork and flowing design theme, the Bullet 650 adopts a more upright and old-school appearance.

Its box-shaped rear section, bench-style single-piece seat and hand-painted pinstriped fuel tank directly reference older Bullet motorcycles sold in India. Royal Enfield has also retained traditional details such as the casquette headlamp, chrome peashooter exhausts and “tiger eye" pilot lamps.

The riding posture has also been altered slightly. A revised handlebar and flatter seat create a straighter seating position compared to the Classic 650. Seat height remains 800mm, while kerb weight stands at 243 kg with fuel and fluids.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 650 review: This one is all about feel

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: Variant strategy

Royal Enfield has kept the Bullet 650 lineup simple with just two colour choices, Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both priced at ₹3,64,856 (ex-showroom).

The Classic 650 range is broader. Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue are priced identically to the Bullet 650, while the Teal and Black Chrome versions command higher prices at ₹3.70 lakh and ₹3.79 lakh respectively.

For buyers, the decision between the two motorcycles may ultimately come down to styling preference and user requirements rather than performance, as the mechanical experience remains largely unchanged.

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