Royal Enfield Bullet 650 spotted alongside Guerrilla 450. Reveals new details

Royal Enfield's upcoming Guerrilla 450 launch on July 17th has generated a lot of buzz. However, recent spy shots reveal more than just the Guerrilla. A near-production motorcycle spotted alongside the Guerrilla has sparked rumours of the highly anticipated Royal Enfield Bullet 650 .

Under the hood, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to borrow the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine powering the Interceptor 650, Continental 6

This unidentified motorcycle stands out with classic Bullet design cues. The single seat, round pillion grabrail, and boxy rear fender all point towards a machine rooted in Royal Enfield's heritage. This sighting throws a curveball at earlier rumours suggesting a Royal Enfield Classic 650 launch might be imminent.

Under the hood, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to borrow the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine powering the Interceptor 650, Continental 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This proven engine delivers a healthy 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque.

Also Read : Royal Enfield's first electric bike patented. Could launch in 2026

Interestingly, other test mules spotted previously sported design elements closer to the Royal Enfield Classic range. This raises questions about Royal Enfield's strategy. Are they planning two distinct models based on the same platform, or are these simply variations of the Bullet 650 itself?

While Royal Enfield remains tight-lipped about official launch details, the appearance of this motorcycle hints at another exciting offering on the horizon. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 could potentially share the spotlight with the upcoming Guerrilla 450, making it a significant day for Royal Enfield enthusiasts.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: What we know so far

Royal Enfield is following the strategy used for its 350cc motorcycles by introducing multiple models in the 650cc range. One such upcoming model is the Bullet 650, recently spotted undergoing testing in Europe.

The Bullet 650 is expected to borrow the proven 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650. This air/oil-cooled engine produces 46.4bhp and 52.3Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin

While an official launch date remains undisclosed, rumours suggest that Royal Enfield is likely to prioritise the Classic 650 Twin and Scrambler 650 in both domestic and international markets before launching the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 in India sometime in early 2025.

Royal EnfieldGuerrilla 450: What we know so far

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be a street-oriented adventure bike and will utilise the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa 450 engine, displacing 452cc. While exact power figures remain unconfirmed, whispers suggest slight tuning adjustments compared to the Himalayan.

Design-wise, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 borrows the Himalayan's LED headlamp and indicators but swaps upside-down forks for telescopic ones. The rear suspension remains a preload monoshock setup. Key differences lie in the flat handlebar, alloy wheels with road-biased tires, and a distinct riding triangle, all geared towards a more agile and focused street experience.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted undisguised. Hints at two variants

A recently leaked video revealed two potential variants of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. The first boasts a striking red and gold colour scheme, a matching red fender and golden tail section complementing the bold fuel tank. This variant features a round TFT instrument cluster, suggesting a higher-end trim with advanced features.

The second variant takes a more budget-friendly approach with a simpler silverish-blue paint job. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with basic navigation functionalities, similar to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The Guerrilla is also expected to be lighter than the Himalayan, though the exact weight difference remains unknown.

First Published Date: